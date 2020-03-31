Migrant workers in grip of insecurity

MANOJVI SWANATHAN By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the government has swung into action arranging food and essential items for lakhs of migrant workers across the state, many of these “guests” are reluctant to venture out because of the sense of insecurity as they are outsiders. “We are afraid to go out due to the fear of police lathi charge. As we are outsiders, people look at us suspiciously. I don’t know how long we will survive like this,” said Nazar, , a migrant labourer from Bihar who has been working at Perumbavoor for the past 20 years.

“We have been sitting idle for the past one week after the enforcement of lockdown. There is no work, no money or essentials. I have to take care of my family including three kids and my wife. We survived these days with `2,000 borrowed from a friend. There are three families in the building where we stay and many other migrant camps are there in the locality. The authorities say that they will provide everything. But we didn’t get any help,” Nazar recounted his ordeal.

Only 40% work under contractors “The migrants send the weekly earnings to their families and survive on a bare-bones budget. The lockdown has come as a bolt from the blue for them. We have set up a community kitchen at the Bhai colony and are providing food to 2,000 people. However, distributing the food is a tough task as the migrant camps are scattered and bringing them to the community kitchen is risky,” said Kerala Migrant Labourers Union (CITU) secretary K E Noushad.

According to him, only 40 per cent of the migrant labourers work under contractors while the rest belong to the unorganised sector and keep on shifting. “These workers survive on minimum amenities as they want to save money. They live crammed in squalid sheds without toilets. The unhygienic conditions at migrant camps have caused disgust and resentment among the local residents. But now the situation is changing,” said Noushad.

State’s wages best in South Asia Kerala offers the best wages in the unorganised sector in South Asia and this has attracted workers from West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and northeastern states and even Nepal. Around 80 per cent of the migrant labourers are from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Dogav in Assam and Belagam in Odisha. At least one person from each household in Domkal, Islampur and Jalangi in Murshidabad works here.

While most migrant labourers in Kerala were Tamilians till the latter half of the 1990s, there was a major shift with the arrival of workers from Odisha at the turn of the new millennium. “A farm labourer at Kalahandi in Odisha earns a meagre D100-D120 per day, while he can earn six times more a day here. In Domkal, most big houses are owned by labourers working here. You can see artisans from Saharanpur in UP here. Workers at furniture shops in Kothamangalam are the most skilled in the country,” said executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development Benoy Peter.