STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Migrant workers in grip of insecurity

Despite government promises, workers are reluctant to reach community kitchens fearing police action

Published: 31st March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 outbreak has prompted people to cover up their faces in Kochi  Arun Angela

By MANOJVI SWANATHAN
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the government has swung into action arranging food and essential items for lakhs of migrant workers across the state, many of these “guests” are reluctant to venture out because of the sense of insecurity as they are outsiders. “We are afraid to go out due to the fear of police lathi charge. As we are outsiders, people look at us suspiciously. I don’t know how long we will survive like this,” said Nazar, , a migrant labourer from Bihar who has been working at Perumbavoor for the past 20 years.

“We have been sitting idle for the past one week after the enforcement of lockdown. There is no work, no money or essentials. I have to take care of my family including three kids and my wife. We survived these days with `2,000 borrowed from a friend. There are three families in the building where we stay and many other migrant camps are there in the locality. The authorities say that they will provide everything. But we didn’t get any help,” Nazar recounted his ordeal.

Only 40% work under contractors “The migrants send the weekly earnings to their families and survive on a bare-bones budget. The lockdown has come as a bolt from the blue for them. We have set up a community kitchen at the Bhai colony and are providing food to 2,000 people. However, distributing the food is a tough task as the migrant camps are scattered and bringing them to the community kitchen is risky,” said Kerala Migrant Labourers Union (CITU) secretary K E Noushad.

According to him, only 40 per cent of the migrant labourers work under contractors while the rest belong to the unorganised sector and keep on shifting. “These workers survive on minimum amenities as they want to save money. They live crammed in squalid sheds without toilets. The unhygienic conditions at migrant camps have caused disgust and resentment among the local residents. But now the situation is changing,” said Noushad.

State’s wages best in South Asia Kerala offers the best wages in the unorganised sector in South Asia and this has attracted workers from West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and northeastern states and even Nepal. Around 80 per cent of the migrant labourers are from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Dogav in Assam and Belagam in Odisha. At least one person from each household in Domkal, Islampur and Jalangi in Murshidabad works here.

While most migrant labourers in Kerala were Tamilians till the latter half of the 1990s, there was a major shift with the arrival of workers from Odisha at the turn of the new millennium. “A farm labourer at Kalahandi in Odisha earns a meagre D100-D120 per day, while he can earn six times more a day here. In Domkal, most big houses are owned by labourers working here. You can see artisans from Saharanpur in UP here. Workers at furniture shops in Kothamangalam are the most skilled in the country,” said executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development Benoy Peter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Migrant workers COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp