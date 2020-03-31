STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSET comes up with online tutorial for engg students

Each video uploaded on the website is vetted by a review committee of senior professors.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:55 AM

Screenshot of an online class

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: With educational institutions forced to suspend classes in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, college students are left in the lurch, with uncertainty looming over the completion of semesters.Taking this into account, Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kakkanad, has collaborated with RSET Alumni Association to come up with online tutorials for engineering students under Kerala Technological University.

After the classes were cancelled on March 11, the college administration and alumni association got together to bring out video modules. While college faculty prepared the study materials, the alumni association did the back-end works such as setting up a studio on the college campus and arranging all the required hardware. The first tutorial was uploaded on March 17.

They have been consistently uploading short videos of 20-30 minute duration, covering topics of branches like civil, electronics, electrical, mechanical, information technology, applied electronics and instrumentation and computer science. More than 200 videos have been uploaded, which have garnered more than 30,000 views till date. The videos have been kept short to explain the crux of each topic, with minimum bandwidth usage. The faculty is now focusing on covering topics under modules five and six of each course.  Each video uploaded on the website is vetted by a review committee of senior professors.
“We are trying to cover theory sessions during this break so that we can focus more on practicals once the regular classes resume,” said Fr Joel George Pulolil CMI, coordinator of the RSET Online.

“The videos are made keeping in mind the entire engineering student community, not just students of our college,” said Prof. P S Sreejith, principal of RSET.“We didn’t want the students to lose touch with their subjects. More videos will be uploaded through the break. The classes were initially shot in a studio set up inside the college, but after the lockdown teachers are recording the tutorials from their homes,” said Rijin John, president of RSET Alumni Association.

The videos are uploaded on Youtube (Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology), Facebook page and the college website.Kerala has around 140 engineering colleges.

