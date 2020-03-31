STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ward of the word

Abhijith Gopinath’s album Pashupatastra is an ode to the mental health of millions around us, and it could not have come at a better time

Published: 31st March 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Abhijith Gopinadh Pillai aka ABI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: That is the thing about music. For those who have been influenced deeply by life and its ways, music is an escape. A voice that speaks for them, through them. Take Abhijith Gopinadh Pillai aka ABI, a 25-year-old rapper based in Kochi. “I have been making music since I was 13. Initially, it was hard to find the confidence, but rap and hip-hop made me the person I am today,” he says. ABI’s first and latest EP, called Pashupatastra released recently. The six-track lineup talks extensively about mental health, society and almost everything that is wrong with the world today.

Why the peculiar name? “It is a weapon held by Pasupati, an avatar of Shiva. It is an extremely powerful destructive weapon which can be discharged by the mind, the eyes, words or a bow. The idea is to cleanse the society with words,” he says. Abhijith started making music professionally while he was away in Germany for higher studies. “I met a producer named Van Adrian who helped me with the beats and production. It was my first time doing a video, but it was a great experience,” says Abhijith, who also owns a record label under the name ‘rich poems’.

If you dwell further into how the album developed, it reveals deep connections to Abhijith’s personal life. “Coming back from Germany, I found it hard to adjust. I was into drugs, which was a wrong way to deal with it and ended up in rehab. There, I saw how people would look at me. It changed me forever. Mental health is not something anyone needs to be held accountable for,” he says, talking about the song ‘Psychiatric Ward’ from the album.

The EP also features singer Ranjini Jose delivering some empowering verses for the song ‘Bhagavati’. Giving me an exclusive preview of the video, featuring Ranjini in bright orange against the eerie greenery, he says, “It is about women who are behind the success of people but are never credited enough for it. She brought my lyrics to life.” The album was produced by Kochi’s own Parimal Shais aka bassdroppingalien. Abhijith is currently working on a movie production but is now staying home to help fight Covid-19. “This is a tough time. But we can all use it to introspect, learn and work on ourselves,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp