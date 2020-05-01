8,500 litres of spirit seized in two days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police have seized around 8,500 litres of spirit smuggled illegally into the district from Goa. Transported under the cover of supplying medicines and stored as sanitiser, the spirit was seized from Chottanikkara and Aluva over the past two days. “The preliminary investigation revealed that an Aluvabased gang used to dilute the spirit, add flavour and colour, and then sell it as liquor,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick.

The police also seized labels of a few liquor brands from the spot. On Wednesday evening, the police seized 2,495 litres of spirit from the house of Manoj, Kunnath Veedu, in Chottanikkara, based on a tip-off received by the Rural SP. Besides Manoj, Abdul Salam -- the driver of the vehicle used to transport the spirit to the house in Chottanikkara -- was also arrested.

Based on the information received from the accused, the police conducted raids in Kalady, Perumbavoor and Aluva on Wednesday night. Following up on Thursday, the police raided a godown -- owned by one Mansoor Ali -- at Ashokapuram near Aluva and seized 5,883 litres of spirit stored in 1,800 containers. The police said the accused used to produce fake bills citing the spirit was intended to make sanitiser.