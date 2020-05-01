Capt Rajkumar, hero of Kerala flood, retires 

By Express News Service

OCHI: Captain p Rajkumar of Indian Navy retired on Thursday from Kochi, after 33 years of distinguished service. A native of Nilambur, Kerala, the officer is an accomplished helicopter pilot, who became a well-known name during the Kerala flood of 2018 in which he had rescued 26 personnel during a single rescue mission.

He is a highly decorated officer having won two gallantry awards. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for night-time rescue mission undertaken off Kochi flying the Seaking helicopter during Cyclone Ockhi.