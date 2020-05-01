STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chullikkal no more a Covid hotspot

Move follows negative results of tests conducted on primary and secondary contacts of
Covid positive patients. Now, Kathrikadavu remains the only hotspot in district

Published: 01st May 2020 07:16 AM

at Fort Kochi which was taken off the Covid hotspot list | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After spending nearly a fortnight under strict restrictions, Chullikkal residents can breathe easy as the area ceased to be a Covid hotspot from Thursday midnight. Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of Covid containment measures in the district, announced the district administration’s decision in the evening. With this, only a ward in Kathrikadavu area remains as a hotspot in the district.

“We tested the primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 positive persons at Chullikkal and they tested negative. The risk factor analysis also shows Chullikkal is no more a hotspot. The order comes into effect from midnight,” he said on Thursday.

The district administration had declared the Chullikkal area as a hotspot on April 18, after four Covid-19 cases, including one death, were reported from the area. The police had sealed off the area to restrict the movement of people and thereby avoid spreading the virus. “Hotspots will be changed based on emerging situations. The district administration has the right to remove Chullikkal from the hotspot list. Kathrikadavu area will remain in the list and its status will be changed based on the risk factor analysis,” Sunil Kumar said.

No community spread

Sunil Kumar said there was no community spread in the district as the majority of random, rapid tests conducted to check the same had tested negative. “There is no need to worry. People should continue to be vigilant and avoid unnecessary travelling. Social distancing should be strictly followed,” he said. Following the move to bring back NRKs stuck abroad coun due to Covid-19, the district administration has taken measures to screen the returnees at the Kochi airport and the Cochin Port. “We have made arrangements for the screening and accommodation for the expats. A meeting the Passengers’ Agents Association will be held on Friday for strict monitoring of people coming from other countries,” Sunil Kumar said.

