HC flags safety of Keralite health workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has expressed the hope that the state government and the Centre will take appropriate action to ensure the safety of Malayali healthcare workers, including nurses, working in various hospitals outside the state.

It has also directed the United Nurses Association (UNA) to approach the respective nodal officers appointed by governments outside the state for the safety of the healthcare workers, for addressing grievances of Keralite nurses working in Maharastra and other states.