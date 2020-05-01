IMA’s helpline offers sound advice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state continues its battle against Covid-19, a team of doctors at the IMA House in Kaloor, is warding off the virus, not only with medicines, but also with some sound advice. Twenty-five doctors under the Indian Medical Association, Kochi chapter are working round-the-clock, answering queries of anxious callers over the phone through the District Emergency Control Cell facility.

The cell, functioning on the second floor of the IMA House, Kochi receives over 800 calls daily. Most of the callers are people who have returned from Covid-19 infected countries. Government employees, private hospital doctors and police personnel also make the list.

“The initiative has helped avoid unwanted rush at the Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam. If their queries are not met on time, many would have gone for physical testing. This will defeat the social distancing guidelines, “ said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, president, IMA, Kochi chapter. The cell also caters to people suffering with other ailments. “Pregnant women, dialysis patients, heart patients among others consult our doctors through the helpline numbers.

Besides, we are also arranging door delivery service of medicines and lab tests,” said Dr M I Junaid Khan, officer-in-charge of the facility. The doctors at the facility do not venture out. “Tele-health line facility plays an important role as it helps generate awareness. The helpline facility will be available round-the-clock till the lockdown is lifted “ said Dr Shalini Sudheendran, secretary, IMA Kochi chapter.