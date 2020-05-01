STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Socialmob spills the beans

A platform called Socialmob, started by Kochi-based entrepreneur Jithin Babu and team is India’s first global networking app for indie musicians. 

Published: 01st May 2020

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Podcasts are a relatively new concept for Malayalis. But since the lockdown, we have all been in a mood to experiment with new formats, and podcasts are probably the most convenient means to indulge in conversations that matter. A platform called Socialmob, started by Kochi-based entrepreneur Jithin Babu and team is India’s first global networking app for indie musicians. 

“Socialmob has been in the pipeline for almost four years and we have nearly 35,000 downloads as of now. It is like any other streaming app like Spotify or iTunes, except it doesn’t feature any commercial or movie music. We are trying to give back to the community of independent musicians who are paid very little for their creativity. We have about 13 global genres so far, and also include podcasts, featuring artists like Cyrus Broacha and travelogues with Bhargavi,” Jithin says. Hosted by Kochi-based comedian George Vivian Paul, the podcast named ‘Vivian’s irrelevant podcast’ features independent musicians from across the state. 

The stream is almost at the end of its first season and has released 12 episodes so far. They have featured multiple artists like techie turned musician Sanid Asif Ali, Lorraine D’Costa, Abhaya Hiranmayi, the hilarious video editing genius Ajmal Sabu, Raiza Sali and many more. Vivian started his journey as a stand-up comedian in Kolkata, where his father was placed in the Army. “The stand-up comedy scene there was pretty much similar to Kerala. Many people asked me to move to a bigger city, but I realised that Kerala really needed a push,” he says.

Though they were quite wary of the reception, the podcast has transpired quite well among the audience. The show is in English from the third episode and streams an honest heart-to-heart conversation with artists who have made it in the independent music realm. “Well, many of us are forced to study or choose careers in areas that are not intended for us. For example, I was a civil engineer myself. Not that there’s anything wrong with it, but not everyone can make a career as an engineer or doctor. With this podcast, we hope to feature the stories of artists who followed their passion and also managed to make a living out of it, or to put it technically, monetise it,” says Vivian. You can listen to the podcast for free by downloading Socialmob from Google PlayStore.

