Indian ship crew seek permission to sign off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian crew members of PSU Seventh, a very large Ore Carrier Vessel operating on Singapore flag have approached the Bureau of Immigration seeking permission for signing off from duty at Cochin Port. International Transport Workers Federation Inspector Thomas Sebastian has written to the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer seeking permission for the 11 crew members who have completed their contract period and are continuing onboard the ship for the past 10 months. “The ship is proceeding from Brazil to China with iron ore. RGL Shipping, the vessel operator, has consented to reroute the ship to Kochi if India grants permission for crew change,” said Thomas Sebastian.