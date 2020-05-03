Navy to felicitate Covid warriors at Ernakulam General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command will organise a function at Ernakulam General Hospital at 10 am on Sunday to felicitate the Covid warriors as part of the nationwide programme announced by the Chief of Defence staff. Meanwhile, the selection of the venue has surprised the medical fraternity as the hospital is not a Covid Care Centre. The staff at Ernakulam Medical College, who cured the first Covid patient in the country have been leading the battle against Covid in the state.

Senior officers from the SNC headquarters will visit the General Hospital at 10 am on Sunday to honour the medical fraternity, district collector, police authorities, paramedics and all healthcare workers for their stupendous efforts in maintaining Ernakulam as a Covid ‘Green Zone’, the Navy said in a release. “The Ernakulam Medical College is the first hospital in the country to treat a Covid patient and we have been persistently trying to contain the pandemic. It is surprising but we are not working for appreciation,” said a doctor working at Ernakulam Medical College.

As part of the planned activities, Chetak helicopter of the Navy will shower flower petals on the hospital at 10.15 am. “Navy aircraft, including Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter and Chetak, will carry out a Fly Past over the Marine Drive at 10.30 am followed by a steam past by seven Fast Interceptor Crafts involved in coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweep coast, along the city’s iconic Marine Drive in slow speed with banners thanking the Corona warriors,” he said.

At 7.30 pm four Indian Naval and Coast Guard ships, will anchor in the centre of the channel opposite the Marine Drive and carry out a traditional illumination and firing of green flares accompanied by sounding of siren to underline Indian Navy’s solidarity with the Corona warriors. he said.