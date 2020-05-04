Online classes for higher classes in Kerala government schools likely by early June

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government, which is yet to announce a date for schools’ reopening following the Covid-induced forced break, is planning to engage students -- of higher classes to begin with -- by starting online classes from June first week.

As part of the groundwork, a quick survey by the education department is on to prepare a list of students who have got computer/internet/smartphone/TV at home for using the various platforms being employed to reach out to them. The private schools had started online classes a fortnight ago.

The decision to begin online classes was taken at a top-level meeting chaired by Education Minister C Raveendranath recently after the education department failed to arrive at a date on reopening schools. Usually, the first working day of June every year is the time when the students return after the summer recess.

“There are many students who don’t have the necessary facilities for attending online classes. We don’t have the exact number of students who will get the benefit of online classes. To assess this, the education department asked all the schools to prepare a list of students who have got computer/internet/smartphone/TV at their homes. The main aim behind this is to make the students engage with studies,” said A P Kuttikrishnan, director, Samagra Shiksha State Project, who had attended the meeting chaired by the education minister.

For those with no access to any digital equipment for logging in to online classes, the education department is planning to provide a worksheet.

“According to a rough estimate, nearly five per cent of our school students don’t have access to any digital equipment. So we are planning to sort out such issues. A final picture will be available only after compiling the data,” Kuttikrishnan said.

As per the plan, the online classes will be conducted through Victory education channel, Samagra portal and also through their YouTube channel.

“The KITE ((Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) and SCERT have developed video content for the students. Some of them have already been aired through the channel. But on the minister’s directives, we are planning to offer classes like online tutorials. The modules for all the classes will be prepared by the SCERT. Expert teachers will be invited to handle online classes for the students. The planning is in the initial stages and it will be finalised by this month-end,” said Kuttikrishnan.

Teachers have hailed the proposed initiative.

“Some private schools have already started providing online classes for students. But there was uncertainty about the fate of government students. The move will help students to make constructive use of their lockdown time. For teachers it will be a major relief since we will not have to race through the portions to meet the deadline,” said Sunitha a teacher in a government higher secondary school.