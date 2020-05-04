Southern Naval Command honours ‘Covid warriors’ for relentless fight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Showering flower petals on the Ernakulam General Hospital, the Southern Naval Command joined the nation in felicitating the medical fraternity, police, firemen, and sanitation workers for their committed efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. A slew of activities were organised on ground, on water and in the air as part of the thanksgiving gesture.

A Chetak helicopter of the Navy showered flower petals on the Ernakulam General Hospital to honour all the Covid warriors.

However, it may be noted that the hospital is not a Covid care centre, and the choice of venue had come as a surprise for many. In fact, the staff of the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, who treated the first Covid patient in the country, have been leading the battle against the pandemic in the state.

Meanwhile, a seven-aircraft flypast was conducted at Marine Drive, in which two Dornier aircraft, one SeaKing helicopter, two Advanced Light Helicopters and two Chetak helicopters of the Indian Navy participated.

This was followed by a steam-past in the channel by seven fast interceptor craft of the Navy, displaying a banner ‘India thanks Corona Warriors’. Rajendra Maidan in Ernakulam was open to the public for a limited time with strict social distancing protocol in place, so the people can witness these activities and show their support.

Earlier in the day, the SNC band played some famous numbers on a warship berthed opposite the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and near the Vikrant-Venduruthy Bridge, epochal landmarks of Kochi.

In the evening, the ships of SNC, anchored in the centre of the Ernakulam channel undertook the traditional ceremonial illumination, along with the firing of green flares and sounding of siren, expressing solidarity with the Covid warriors.

Two Dornier aircraft of the Southern

Naval Command participating in the

flypast organised at Kochi

Marine Drive to honour Covid

warriors on Sunday

Kochi Naval Area station commander Commodore N Anil Joseph, Command Medical Officer Commodore Arti Sarin and Chief Staff Officer Commodore G K Dutta met General Hospital Superintendent Dr Anita and District Medical Officer Dr Kuttapan to convey the appreciation on behalf of the Indian Navy. District Health Officer Dr Sridevi, Port health officer Dr Shyamini, Dr Ganesh Mohan, Dr Geetha of Kalamassery Medical College and other doctors, nurses, paramedics, police personnel, firemen, sanitation workers and frontline workers at the General Hospital were felicitated.

Flypast held

A seven-aircraft flypast was conducted at Marine Drive, in which two Dornier aircraft, one SeaKing helicopter, two Advanced Light Helicopters and two Chetak helicopters of the Indian Navy participated.