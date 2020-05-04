STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stung by a series of thefts, traders take up night patrolling in Aluva

Every night for the past one week, a group of traders clad in blue t-shirts has been patrolling the streets of Aluva, either on a two-wheeler or on foot.

Published: 04th May 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:20 AM

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every night for the past one week, a group of traders clad in blue t-shirts has been patrolling the streets of Aluva, either on a two-wheeler or on foot. Their goal: To check for any suspicious activity, especially any break-in or theft attempts.

The traders started the exercise in coordination with the police after a series of thefts took place in Aluva in a single night. On April 23, during the nationwide lockdown, unidentified robbers hit three shops, including a financial establishment, and decamped with a laptop and `18,000 in total. The incident came even as the district’s crime rate witnessed a decline due to the presence of police personnel in the streets during the lockdown.

“We approached the police officers of the Aluva East police station, who mooted the idea and we deployed a five-member squad along with the Janamaithri police beat squad,” said A J Riyas, the general secretary of Aluva Merchants’ Association who is coordinating the patrolling along with association president E M Nazeer Babu and the body’s youth wing president Ajmal Kambayi.

He said on April 23, the unidentified robbers had also tried to break into two shops but were unsuccessful. “Though the loss (`18,000 and a laptop) is not huge, we decided to strengthen vigil in the area. Our efforts seem to have bore fruit as no thefts or robbery attempts have been reported so far,” he said.

So every night between 11pm and 4am the next day, traders carrying special identity card issued by the police patrol the streets and report any suspicious activity to the officers for further action. At present, the team comprises only five members as a large gathering is restricted at present. The members take up patrolling on rotation. “The joint patrolling has evoked good response from people. We will expand the team once the panic of the pandemic ends,” said a trader.

The police officers too feel that the arrangement will increase the efficiency of night patrolling.  “Public participation is required to reduce thefts and other crimes. The joint patrolling with traders is effective and we will extend it after the lockdown. The squad carries out the patrolling while adhering to the government’s guidelines,” said Aluva East CI Saiju K Paul.

