Three killed in car accident in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three persons were killed and at least four injured severely after a car rammed into a building at Mekkadampu near Muvattupuzha on Sunday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm as the speeding car heading to Valakom from Muvattupuzha lost control and rammed into the building housing migrant workers.

Three of the five persons travelling in the car were killed, the police said.

The other two passengers and two of the workers sitting in front of the building were injured. They were rushed to the private Medical College Hospital at Kolancheri.

The deceased are Nithin, 35, Aswin, 29, and Basil, 30, all natives of Valakom. Details are yet to be ascertained, said hospital sources.