Two more COVID-19 hotspots in Ernakulam

Ward 14 in Edakkatuvayal, ward 1 of Manjalloor panchayats added to list based on risk data analysis; district admn demands state govt to retain Manjalloor and Kathrikadavu as hotspots

Published: 04th May 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration on Sunday declared ward 14 in Edakkatuvayal and ward 1 of Manjalloor panchayats as two new Covid-19 hotspots in the district. The district administration decided to mark the areas as hotspots based on the risk data analysis. With this, Ernakulam has three Covid-19 hotspots, including Kathrikadavu. 

The move to add ward 14 of Edakkatuvayal was based on the threat perception that the 52-year-old railway employee hailing from Tamil Nadu, who tested positive for Covid-19, had established contact with over 100 persons in the area.

He contracted the virus when he travelled from Nagercoil to Kanjiramattom by train. Though a swab test was conducted after he ran a mild fever, it turned negative. After that, he worked at Kanjiramattom railway station for 11 more days.

However, he became symptomatic and was admitted to the corona cell in General Hospital, Kottayam. The following day, he was declared positive.

“There are over 100 persons in the primary and secondary contact list of the patient. All of them are quarantined and no one has shown any symptoms so far. However, based on the risk factor analysis data, the area will come under the containment zone,” said a health officer.

Ward 1 of Manjalloor panchayat became a hotspot after a lorry driver hailing from Palakkad tested positive for coronavirus.

He had visited Vazhakulam, which comes under the panchayat, while returning from Tamil Nadu.

“All the contacts have been traced and the swab test has been done. Even the incubation period is almost over. So compared to Edakkatuvayal, the risk is very low in Manjalloor,” said the officer.

However, the district administration has approached the state government with the demand that Manjalloor and Kathrikadavu should not be removed from the list of hotspots. 

Meanwhile, the district police chief (Rural) said ward 14 in Edakkatuvayal will be sealed off from Sunday midnight.  

“We have demarcated all the entry and exit points to cut off the area from the panchayat. Only two entry and exit points will be allowed in the area. Essential services will be allowed in ward 14,” said Karthik K, District Police Chief (Rural).

