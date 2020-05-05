STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Free expression of name is a facet of individual right’

Pexpressing a name according to a person’s wish is part of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pexpressing a name according to a person’s wish is part of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The court said naming is a facet of the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19, and the right to liberty under Article 21.

“Name is an expression of one’s individuality, one’s identity and one’s uniqueness. Name is the manner in which an individual expresses oneself to the world at large. In a democracy, free expression of one’s name in the manner one prefers is a facet of individual right,” observed the court.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the order on a petition filed by Dinky Gupta seeking a directive to CBSE to allow her application for change of name. Daughter of Prakash Gupta of Mattanchery, she wanted to change her name to Kashish Gupta. 

