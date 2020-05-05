STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gloves can protect, but there’s need to regulate their use

Gloves form one among an array of armamentarium used to protect oneself from the Coronavirus.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr George Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gloves form one among an array of armamentarium used to protect oneself from the Coronavirus. However, use of gloves has been curiously missing from the directives of organizations like the WHO, ICMR and governments, both central and state, unlike the facemasks and others. The Indian government has made use of masks compulsory.

Two other groups of people are seen to use gloves extensively for protecting themselves. These are policemen and shopkeepers. These two groups come in physical contact with a large number of people. The gloves undoubtedly do protect the wearer from contracting the virus. But, those using the gloves tend to use the same pair of gloves for the good part of the day, or sometimes for the entire day, across numerous transactions and interactions. In doing so, they transmit the virus across a vast number of people while they remain protected themselves.

The ideal thing to do would be to change gloves between interactions. This is impractical due to shortage and the inconvenience involved in changing frequently. This being the reality, people need to be advised against using gloves without bothering to change them between interactions. They pose immense threat to society in the current situation as they contribute to viral transmission in a big way.

Instead of using gloves, people should be advised to either wash hands with soap and water between interactions, or to use sanitisers. They could be encouraged to carry a small bottle of sanitiser that can be used between interactions. Random use of gloves by people must therefore be banned.

Gloves must ideally be worn by
Healthcare providers tending to those who’ve tested positive,  those with travel history to viral hotspots and those with history of contact with confirmed patients. And also by those involved in surgical procedures
Sanitation workers to prevent possible fomite transmission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp