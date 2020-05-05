Gloves can protect, but there’s need to regulate their use

Dr George Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gloves form one among an array of armamentarium used to protect oneself from the Coronavirus. However, use of gloves has been curiously missing from the directives of organizations like the WHO, ICMR and governments, both central and state, unlike the facemasks and others. The Indian government has made use of masks compulsory.

Two other groups of people are seen to use gloves extensively for protecting themselves. These are policemen and shopkeepers. These two groups come in physical contact with a large number of people. The gloves undoubtedly do protect the wearer from contracting the virus. But, those using the gloves tend to use the same pair of gloves for the good part of the day, or sometimes for the entire day, across numerous transactions and interactions. In doing so, they transmit the virus across a vast number of people while they remain protected themselves.

The ideal thing to do would be to change gloves between interactions. This is impractical due to shortage and the inconvenience involved in changing frequently. This being the reality, people need to be advised against using gloves without bothering to change them between interactions. They pose immense threat to society in the current situation as they contribute to viral transmission in a big way.

Instead of using gloves, people should be advised to either wash hands with soap and water between interactions, or to use sanitisers. They could be encouraged to carry a small bottle of sanitiser that can be used between interactions. Random use of gloves by people must therefore be banned.

Gloves must ideally be worn by

Healthcare providers tending to those who’ve tested positive, those with travel history to viral hotspots and those with history of contact with confirmed patients. And also by those involved in surgical procedures

Sanitation workers to prevent possible fomite transmission.