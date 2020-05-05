Head in doodles

Likhitha P Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: This lockdown has made us all realise that there is more to us than career rat-race and daily routine. We are chefs, painters, scrap artists, fitness trainers, actors and what not. Having a lot of time on hand can unravel hidden talents, but for some, following their passion has always been a matter of importance. Meet Ragesh K, a Thrissur-based digital artist and photographer who has gone that extra mile.

An electrical engineer with KSEB, Ragesh doesn’t feel much difference during lockdown. His passion for photography and graphics designing has kept him occupied for about three years now. “I was curious about colours and drawing since I was a kid.

But a couple of years ago, I joined Instagram and started realising the possibilities of photography. Ever since, it has been a hobby. I always tell people that my career is electricals, hobby is photography, and passion is graphic designing,” says the 24-year-old, who takes his pictures on an Android phone.

Ragesh’s lockdown photo series have been created by doodling over photographs. The pictures narrate the funny lockdown lives of two stick figures, captioned with funny Malayalam movie dialogues.

In one of the pictures, the virus is seen chasing them, while in another one, they chase it with a bottle of sanitisers. Topics like the need to limit your grocery visits, wearing a mask, social distancing, and protecting yourself have been doodled into the images, making them simple to follow.

A self-taught graphic artist, Ragesh uses Lightroom and Adobe Illustrator. When asked if being in an engaging, different career path was challenging, he says, “I love electricals as much as visual art. The inspiration for my photographs and doodles comes to me sometimes when I am at work, or from a movie I saw. Sometimes I capture them during my way back from an assignment.

So, I just try to balance everything,” he says. He believes, standing out on social media requires thinking out of the box. “If you just do what everyone else does, it won’t make your page attractive.

For me, when I started doodling, the visits increased and people started interacting more. I think you have to be creative,” he says. Ragesh is planning to make the photo series into a video after the lockdown. You can check out his work on his Instagram handle @m_izhi_photography.