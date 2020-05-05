Kcyclopedia to conduct online Balance Undo Challenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kcyclopedia, a YouTube channel by Thiruvananthapuram-based cyclists who sponsor bicycles for underprivileged girls, have brought out a new competition. The competition which began on May 2 will conclude on May 13. The total prize money is Rs 3,000, out of which Rs 1,500 will be paid to the winner and the rest will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

“With the lockdown in place, the Track Stand Challenge is becoming viral among cyclists around the world. We are planning a Kerala edition of it–Balance Undo Challenge. The basic aim is to productively engage cyclists while they are at home,” said Vishnu Lal, founder, Kcyclopedia.

The competition will have cyclists placing their cycles inside a broadsheet newspaper and balancing their cycle so as to stay inside it. The moment the cycle slips out of the paper, they are announced to be out of the contest. The entries can be made through the Facebook page of Kcyclopedia.

“We already have a few entries. The participants upload the videos on our Facebook page and they are judged using timers to find the longest stunt. Since it is not something you can achieve in a single day, some of them are practising. We expect more entries by the upcoming weekend. Our objective is to encourage an active lifestyle within the limitation of our homes,” said Vishnu Lal.