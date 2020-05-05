STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kcyclopedia to conduct online Balance Undo Challenge

Kcyclopedia, a YouTube channel by Thiruvananthapuram-based cyclists who sponsor bicycles for underprivileged girls, have brought out a new competition.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Lal and his friends at Mathur Aqueduct in Tamil Nadu where they travelled to on the cycle

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kcyclopedia, a YouTube channel by Thiruvananthapuram-based cyclists who sponsor bicycles for underprivileged girls, have brought out a new competition. The competition which began on May 2 will conclude on May 13. The total prize money is Rs 3,000, out of which Rs 1,500 will be paid to the winner and the rest will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

“With the lockdown in place, the Track Stand Challenge is becoming viral among cyclists around the world. We are planning a Kerala edition of it–Balance Undo Challenge. The basic aim is to productively engage cyclists while they are at home,” said Vishnu Lal, founder, Kcyclopedia.

The competition will have cyclists placing their cycles inside a broadsheet newspaper and balancing their cycle so as to stay inside it. The moment the cycle slips out of the paper, they are announced to be out of the contest. The entries can be made through the Facebook page of Kcyclopedia.

“We already have a few entries. The participants upload the videos on our Facebook page and they are judged using timers to find the longest stunt. Since it is not something you can achieve in a single day, some of them are practising. We expect more entries by the upcoming weekend. Our objective is to encourage an active lifestyle within the limitation of our homes,” said Vishnu Lal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp