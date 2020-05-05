Makeover time for beauty sector 

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For hairdressers and beauticians, the pandemic might be the trigger for a dramatic makeover. Attributes of the sector involve human contact, regardless of the type of work undertaken. As per the Kerala Beauticians’ Association which is affiliated to CITU, Kerala has over 1.5 lakh beauty parlours and salons with over three lakh employees of whome a sizeable portion constitutes those from other states. For several of them, the lockdown has left them high and dry. Even if the restrictions are eased or lifted, the sector will not have it easy.

For Ashley S (name changed), owner of a newly-opened beauty parlour in Tripunithura, the timing could not have been worse. “I’d taken a loan for the same. Simultaneously, I have a few employees working under me and I’m unable to pay for their rent or basic resources. Almost all of them are the sole breadwinners of their families. Even if salons are allowed to open after May 17, customers will be apprehensive owing to such places being risky spots. Only essential services will be required. Also, salon owners will have to shell out more to invest in safety measures,” she said.

Beena Mariyadas, owner of BuzyBee Salon at Padamughal, echoed the same. “The expenditure to run salons and barbershops will be higher as we have to invest in masks, gloves and sanitisers. At BuzyBee, we’ve decided to dedicate one room solely for the same. Here, the customer will be requested to change their clothes, cleanse their hands and faces and then proceed for their intended service,” she said.

With several parlours employing workers from other states, employers are likely to be in a quandary if their staff decides to head home. However, the majority haven’t left. “Around 90 per cent of our staff comprise those from outside the state. We have arranged accommodation and food for them here. When our salons reopen, we will have a special team consisting of three to four members to sanitise the place and check our customers’ temperatures,” said Viji Mon, managing director, Barik Professionals, a unisex salon with nine branches in Kerala, five of which are located in Kochi. For such high-end salons, the aggregated loss will constitute lakhs.

Toni & Guy Essensuals in Kakkanad too has several North-East workers. “They haven’t left; they’ve been provided accommodation and we also pay for their rent, electricity and food. The company has specific guidelines on resuming services once the lockdown is shifted. They include constant sanitation of hands, fresh drapes and cutting sheets and sterilisation of equipment,” said Ajith Soman, owner.

While salons and barbershops are not allowed to commence services by the state, a few have resumed work by going to the customers’ houses. This, according to Aryanad Mohan, working president of Kerala Beauticians’ Association, is more perilous. “Many of them are those from outside the state -- they aren’t familiar with the language -- as a result, they will be unaware if a customer’s relative has been infected. Besides, many of them live in cramped shelters, so the rate of spread can be higher. Therefore, it is better to open the salons than allow this practice,” he said.

Mohanan said that the majority of women in the sector are sole earning members of the families. “Several among them have entered the industry at a high cost; now they’re unable to take care of their families and pay rent. As a result, they’re being harassed by landlords. Also, several highly-prized cosmetics that they’ve purchased for their parlours will get damaged owing to the exposure to moisture. This increases additional pressure on them once they open their parlours. Their lives have come to a standstill,” he said.

The president requests the government to allow interest-free loans.

“Those who are part of the Welfare Fund may receive `1,000 but a majority of them haven’t registered with the same. Over 15 lakh people benefit from this sector, directly and indirectly. The government should not turn a blind eye to them,” he said. To upgrade the cleanliness of beauty parlours and salons in the state, Aryanad suggests that the sector be brought under the control of health inspectors. “Barbershops and salons must be inspected at least once a month. Also, employees must have a fitness certificate,” he added.