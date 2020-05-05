Mason uses lockdown time to sculpt a country boat

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the lockdown was announced, people have been trying to test their expertise in various fields. While some tried to explore their culinary skills, some invested their lockdown time into farming and other unexplored fields. But Gopi KC, a mason hailing from Kangarappady in Kochi, used the lockdown time to explore his talent and experience in construction work. The 65-year-old sculpted a country boat.

Though he hasn’t done any course in art or sculpting, his creation has garnered praise from all around after his daughter shared its photo in the WhatsApp groups of the family and friends. The boat sculpture which has a length of eight feet and a width of 2.5 feet is purely made of construction waste.

“It was difficult for me to spend the day without doing any work. Since my family is maintaining a garden in our premises, I started thinking of making something new to grow the plants. Finally, our thoughts ended in making a country boat using the available cement, metal stones and iron bars. Finally, it came out well and I am really happy that I could use the lockdown period well,” said Gopi. Gopi, who has experience in construction for over 40 years, took nearly eight days to complete his boat which he has placed in front of his home. Surprisingly, Gopi spent only `600 to complete the sculpture.

“This is the first time I am trying to build a country boat. Though I have seen several sculptures like this, I was unsure of making it. I had to purchase only a bag of cement and the rest of the materials like metal stones and iron bars were available in the house,” said GopiMeanwhile, he also made a fish tank and a water fountain during the lockdown. “We have also started vegetable cultivation on the terrace of our house. I don’t want to waste my time sitting in front of the TV or sleeping,” he added.