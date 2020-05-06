STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown fails to put brakes on road mishaps as vrooming goes unabated 

Seven killed in two days on Kerala roads; Sunday’s accident in Ernakulam took place after 9pm

Published: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With empty roads and clear view ahead, the temptation to press the accelerator seems too irresistible for some motorists. What else explains the continuing number of fatal road accidents in the state despite the lockdown?
Last two days saw seven persons getting killed in road accidents -- six in Ernakulam and one in Thrissur, while four others were grievously injured. One accident which killed three in Ernakulam, in fact, occurred after 9pm on Sunday. It was a clear violation of the lockdown rules, which stipulate no vehicular traffic after 7pm.

Shibu K Itty, nodal officer of Safe Kerala project that aims to bring new road safety systems, said it’s a big worry that accidents continue to occur even during lockdown when vehicles were allowed only for essential services. “If, earlier, the higher number of vehicles on roads was blamed for the accidents, now we have found rash and negligent driving as the cause. It is a behavioural issue of the driver that causes accidents. We are worried about such a behavioural pattern,” said Shibu.

He said the Supreme Court Committee for Road Safety had directed the state to take stringent action against such drivers. “At present, junctions and other black spots are not manned due to lockdown. But owners of vehicles caught on our speed cameras will be slapped with heavy fines,” Shibu said.  Though the number of accidents in the state witnessed a heavy dip as compared to the same period last year, police and road safety authorities are worried they could not rein in the number of accidents in the state during the lockdown.

Statistics from the State Crime Records Bureau said 26 persons were killed in 173 accidents in the state during the first phase of lockdown (March 25 to April 14). The number of accidents in the corresponding period last year was 291 deaths in 2,352 accidents.

The accidents happened at a time when the police tightened security by sealing off each district by deploying cops in every nook and cranny. K Karthik, district police chief, Ernakulam Rural, said rash and negligent driving was the only reason for the accidents during Covid time.  “The accident at Muvattupuzha is a clear example of rash driving. In the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the accident was caused due to human error,” said Karthik.

