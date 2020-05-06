STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown proves to be a double whammy for para-athletes

Joby Mathew is among the many para-athletes whose plans and preparations have been disrupted due to Covid-19.

Published: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM

Joby Mathew working out at his home in Aluva

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown is a particularly challenging time for sportspersons, given that their highly-active lifestyles and training regiments have gone haywire, not to mention that they don’t have any competitions to look forward to for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, for para-athletes, the challenges are even more intense and keeping up their morale requires extra effort. 

Joby Mathew is among the many para-athletes whose plans and preparations have been disrupted due to Covid-19. “The lockdown is a big crisis for the para-athletes. They are suffering twice as much as able-bodied athletes because every para-athlete is unique with special needs and support,” said Joby.He has been training for the past four months leading up to the World Arm Wrestling Championship in Hungary and also had an eye on the qualifiers for the Tokyo Paralympics. 

However, with the postponement of these competitions, the likes of Joby are looking at an uncertain and prolonged period of no sporting activity where they also have to make sure that they stay in shape.“A lot of para-athletes cannot do their training without the help of coaches or trainers. Due to restrictions, they might not be able to meet their trainers. Also, they won’t have special equipment at home needed to maintain their fitness which makes things even more complicated. The problem is that, if you stop training, you will have to train for four months in place of two to get your conditioning back,” said Joby. 

He admits that he is one of the luckier ones who could afford equipment at home and train without any support. The challenge, however, is to keep the morale up when it could be hard to find motivation. “Preparing for all those competitions was expensive and I was on a very strict diet and exercise regiment for it. Now, you are looking at a period of six months of no sporting activity and it’s hard to keep the motivation going. You prepare meticulously for a long time only to see that you have to plan things again and do it all over. It is a huge burden for us but at the same time, we have to be ready at all times,” said Joby.

Currently, at his residence in Aluva with his wife and two kids, he trains for two hours everyday with his routine including push-ups, bench press, dumbbell workout and walking. He had shown the world what differently-abled people are capable of when he won the World Arm Wrestling Championship back in 2008, competing against able-bodied men. Joby hopes that para-athletes and events get the support they need after the corona crisis. “It will take a lot of effort for things to get back to normal and for sports to resume. I just hope that para-sports and para-athletes are not ignored,” said Joby.

Hurdles ahead
Due to restrictions, para-athletes might not be able to meet their trainers. Also, they won’t have special equipment at home needed to maintain their fitness which makes things even more complicated. 

