Salute the Covid warriors on International Nurses Day

The International Nurses Day offers us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the nurses who are our frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic.

Published: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: They are the unsung heroes, who risk their lives to save others. As the Covid-19 sweeps the world impacting communities and spreading a sense of insecurity, it’s the angels in white who care and instil hope in the minds of patients. They dispense compassion, displaying unparalleled dedication and resilience. They heal the vulnerable with their touch of compassion, soothing smile and words of care.

The International Nurses Day offers us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the nurses who are our frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic. As the world celebrates the Nurses Day on May 12, The New Indian Express, in association with the Federal Bank and Lakeshore Hospital, invites you to express gratitude by way of pictures, essays or poems in not more than 150 to 200 words. 

Language is no barrier as you can share your feelings in either English or Malayalam.Forward your thoughts to angelofgod@newindianexpress.com before May 9. Selected messages will be rewarded and published in the special pages of The New Indian Express or online edition of Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika coinciding with the International Nurses Day.

