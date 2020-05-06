Shops at Broadway market to open on Wednesday; conditions applied

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The merchants of Broadway here got a respite on Tuesday when the district collector allowed the opening of the shops in the market from Wednesday, however, with stipulations. The decision was taken at a meeting held at the collectorate with the representatives of the merchants, Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.On Monday, the merchants had opened their shops in the backdrop of the district being declared a green zone. However, they were in for a shock when police officials descended on the market and forced the merchants to down shutters.

“We had called all our staff and happily opened our shops. It was a dire necessity since we have been without any business for quite a long time and the building owners were asking rent from us,” said K P Roy, president, Ernakulam General Merchants Association.

“Maybe it was the staff or the sightseers that crowded before the shops whom the deputy commissioner of police noticed while passing this way. This prompted the official to contact the collector, who ordered to close the shops,” he said. However, the authorities failed to consider that all the shops in the market are wholesale establishments, he said.

“Wholesale shops never attract huge crowds and are essential for the sustenance of retail shops in the city,” said Roy. “So we decided to approach the minister and the collector raising our demands and suggestions,” he said. “We had suggested opening streets for business on alternate days and barricading the roads to allow entry to two-wheelers and pedestrians only,” said Roy.

District Collector S Suhas, only two-wheelers will be allowed entry into Broadway, Market Road, TD Road and the Jew Street. “To prevent crowding, shops on the right and left side of the roads in the market will be allowed to open on alternate days. Shops in the East-West and North-South directions on the right side will open on May 6, while those on the left side will remain closed,” said the collector.

“The next day, shops on

the left side of the road will open, while the ones on the right will remain shut,” he said. All the rules associated with Covid-19 prevention have to be observed inside the market, said Suhas.

Left-right rule