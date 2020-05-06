‘Unnimadhuram’ to make lockdown a fun experience

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to help students use the lockdown period for nourishing their talents, Vidyabhyasa Vikasa Kendram has come up with an online competition titled ‘Unnimadhuram’.The competitions will be held under three categories -- ‘Kadhaveedu’, ‘Niracharthu’ and ‘Nalapachakam’. Under ‘Kadhaveedu’, students should make short films under five minutes based on the theme lockdown.

The actors should be family members. ‘Niracharthu’ is a photography competition in which participants should send photos of any trees or plants from the premises of their home with an apt caption. ‘Nalapachakam’ requires the participant to make a video of the person preparing any dish using vegetables or fruits grown in their home. The last date for registration is May 10. For details, contact: 9496739107, 9995827477.