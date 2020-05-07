Airport braces for influx of NRKs; protocols in place

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the first international flight carrying Malayali expatriates from Abu Dhabi is expected to touch down at Cochin International Airport on Thursday, the airport authorities have put in place stringent measures to scan the passengers for possible Covid-19 and disinfect the luggage of the incoming passengers.

CIAL has gone for a tie-up with Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for installing machines for disinfecting the luggage. As per the schedule, the Air India Express flight carrying 179 passengers from Abu Dhabi is expected to arrive at 9.40 pm on Thursday night. Special teams of officials from state health department, police, local bodies and CISF have been formed to implement various Covid protocol measures in the airport. After landing at the tarmac, the flight will be parked at a special bay area and the passengers will be allowed to come out of the aircraft as per a specific protocol.

The passengers will be thoroughly screened for temperature using laser guns and thermal scanners before entering the terminal building. Those with symptoms will be shifted straight to ambulance while asymptomatic passengers will be taken to special health check-up counters for conducting detailed checks. Strict social distancing protocol will be followed in all areas inside the airport.

CIAL has also installed an ultraviolet system to disinfect the luggage of the passengers. The system has been developed by DRDO in association with NPOL and Government Medical College, Kalamassery. Airport staff who will be coming in close contact with the passengers will be wearing PPE. The airport premises will be disinfected continuously.