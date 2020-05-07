STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Airport braces for influx of NRKs; protocols in place

Laser guns, thermal scanners for screening; UV disinfection for bags

Published: 07th May 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  As the first international flight carrying Malayali expatriates from Abu Dhabi is expected to touch down at Cochin International Airport on Thursday, the airport authorities have put in place stringent measures to scan the passengers for possible Covid-19 and disinfect the luggage of the incoming passengers.

CIAL has gone for a tie-up with Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for installing machines for disinfecting the luggage. As per the schedule, the Air India Express flight carrying 179 passengers from Abu Dhabi is expected to arrive at 9.40 pm on Thursday night. Special teams of officials from state health department, police, local bodies and CISF have been formed to implement various Covid protocol measures in the airport. After landing at the tarmac, the flight will be parked at a special bay area and the passengers will be allowed to come out of the aircraft as per a specific protocol. 

The passengers will be thoroughly screened for temperature using laser guns and thermal scanners before entering the terminal building. Those with symptoms will be shifted straight to ambulance while asymptomatic passengers will be taken to special health check-up counters for conducting detailed checks. Strict social distancing protocol will be followed in all areas inside the airport.

CIAL has also installed an ultraviolet system to disinfect the luggage of the passengers. The system has been developed by DRDO in association with NPOL and Government Medical College, Kalamassery. Airport staff who will be coming in close contact with the passengers will be wearing PPE. The airport premises will be disinfected continuously. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp