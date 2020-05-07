Cardiologists take up many initiatives to battle Covid-19 outbreak

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter, has accelerated its efforts to implement various health programmes, setting new standards for heart care and better life in the times of Covid-19. “The organisation has four main projects at present. As the first step, the society collected Rs 5 lakh from the members and donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” said Dr Sajeev C G, president, CSI Kerala Chapter.

Masks and PPE safety kits are being supplied to meet shortage and to protect the members of the organisation who are at the forefront of Covid prevention and treatment. Leading by example, the cardiologists will be donating blood at various centres to encourage the public to meet the shortage in blood banks.

A special booklet has also been prepared for distribution in Malayalam and English to dispel the concerns and doubts of those with heart disease during Covid. Cardiologists are also releasing music albums intended to ease tension.