Cardiologists take up many initiatives to battle Covid-19 outbreak

Masks and PPE safety kits are being supplied to meet shortage and to protect the members of the organisation who are at the forefront of Covid prevention and treatment.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cardiological Society of India, Kerala Chapter, has accelerated its efforts to implement various health programmes, setting new standards for heart care and better life in the times of Covid-19.   “The organisation has four main projects at present. As the first step, the society collected Rs 5 lakh from the members and donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,” said Dr Sajeev C G, president, CSI Kerala Chapter.

A special booklet has also been prepared for distribution in Malayalam and English to dispel the concerns and doubts of those with heart disease during Covid. Cardiologists are also releasing music albums intended to ease tension.

