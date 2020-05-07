STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain causes damage in district

Many trees were uprooted and branches fell on the roads blocking traffic. Only a few vehicles were out on the roads due to the lockdown.

A bus shelter which was swept away by the gusty wind, accompanied by heavy rain and thunder, at Banerjee Road near Kacheripady on Wednesday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heavy rain and wind which lashed the district on Wednesday evening caused widespread damage to property and agricultural crops. However, no casualties have been reported. Though the summer rain accompanied by thunder and lightning provided relief from the scorching temperature, vehicular traffic was hit.

 Many trees were uprooted and branches fell on the roads blocking traffic. Only a few vehicles were out on the roads due to the lockdown. The majority of the roads and by lanes were filled with debris whipped up by the wind while a few roads became inundated. Some of the bus shelters on Banerjee Road and SA Road were damaged in the rain.

Power supply was disrupted in several places in both the city and rural areas. “ Power supply has been disrupted and the stretch from Deshabhimani Junction in Kaloor to Karukappilly is covered with debris carried by the wind and rain,” said a resident. The inclement weather wreaked havoc in Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha and Aluva damaging several houses. Crops, especially banana, rubber and vegetable plantations in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha  also suffered extensive damage. “Widespread damage was reported in the rural areas of the district. The actual extent of the loss will be estimated later,” said a revenue official.

