One arrested for fraud

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ambalamedu police on Wednesday arrested a person on the charge of cheating an online cab driver after promising him a job abroad and for impersonating a police officer. Sreejith, 36, of Thiruvananthapuram, posed himself as a Sub-Inspector of Vandiperiyar police station after hailing a ride in the complainant’s cab in 2018. Subsequently, the complainant credited Rs 94,000 to the account of the accused and also handed over to him documents, birth certificate and passport. The petitioner lodged a police petition after the accused refused to take his phone calls, said police.