Police gear up to handle arrival of expat Keralites

The Ernakulam Rural police have made elaborate arrangements for receiving the expatriates who start arriving at Kochi airport from Thursday.

Published: 07th May 2020

District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthik discussing the arrangements to be made at the airport with other officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Rural police have made elaborate arrangements for receiving the expatriates who start arriving at Kochi airport from Thursday. As many as 200 police officers under Rural SP K Karthik will camp at the airport and its premises. A Covid-19 control room will also start functioning from 2pm on Thursday to coordinate the activities of the police. Two DySPs will monitor the control room activities while two SIs and four civil police officers will be deputed on duty there. The officers at the control room will collect the details of the arriving flights and passengers.

Three CIs, three SIs and seven civil police officers will be on duty at the arrival gate and people would be allowed here only in adherence to social distancing norms. The arrival area will be under complete control of the police, said officers. Police personnel have been deployed at the airport checkpost area also. Entry and exit of vehicles will be permitted only after stringent checks.

Passengers exiting the airport after medical examination will be taken to quarantine centres by the police. Special taxis have been arranged for the transportation of passengers. The transportation will be conducted in strict adherence to social distancing norms, meaning only two persons and the driver will be allowed in a five-seater vehicle, while four passengers and the driver will be allowed in seven-seater cars. The special guard of police will be available 24x7 at quarantine centres, said police officers.

