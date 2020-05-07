STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Probe launched into fire in under-construction highrise

Containing the fire proved tough for the firefighters.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Fire and Rescue Services officers have launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the fire that broke out in a 30-storey under-construction building at Edachira here on Tuesday night, panicking nearby residents. The blaze broke out on the top floors of the North Tower of Sands Infinit Twin Tower, an under-construction project located on the SmartCity Kochi campus, around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. It was extinguished by around 8 am on Wednesday after nearly 10 hours of efforts by hundreds of Fire and Rescue Services personnel. There were no casualties.

“We received an alert by around 10.45 pm following which seven fire tenders from Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Eloor and Gandhinagar were pressed into service. The owners possess a no-objection certificate for the construction of the 30-storey building and 17 storeys have been built. We believe welding works were going on in the under-construction portion and a short circuit might have triggered the fire. A detailed examination is underway,” said KK Shyju, Divisional Fire Officer, Ernakulam. 

In a statement, SmartCity Kochi CEO Manoj Nair said co-developer Sands Infrabuild Pvt Ltd along with their main contractor Tata Projects Ltd and Project Management Consultant CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd involved with the project were also conducting a detailed investigation to identify the cause of the incident.  “Damage assessment to the automatic climbing units, coupled with structural assessment of already installed structural elements, will be undertaken before works re-commence on the North Tower,” he said.

A tough task
Containing the fire proved tough for the firefighters. “We struggled initially. Above the 17th floor, there were no proper walls and the materials that caught fire had been lying on the floor, making it impossible for us to reach the spot,” Shyju said.

He said they used the building’s lift up till the 10th floor from where firefighters reached the 17th floor using a ladder. “A water tank was set up there using a crane and high-pressure equipment were used to pump water as we can spray water only till the 15th floor from our fire tenders,” he said. Ranjith Kumar V S, Fire Station Officer, Thrikkakara, said it was for the first time in recent memory that they stored water during firefighting and doused the flames using it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp