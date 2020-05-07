STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ready, set, compost!

Don’t let the dry and wet waste from your homes go to landfills. With just a few old containers and all the waste in your house, you can make your own compost

Published: 07th May 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Waste, waste everywhere! It happens, doesn’t it? On a day when you decide to go big for all three meals; when you forget to leave the garbage out in time for the corporation workers; when it’s extra windy and the maanga maram has a mind of its own. Now, with you running a full house since the lockdown, when boredom’s only cure seems to be some waste-generating exercise, and waste management just isn’t at the top of the civic body’s priority list, it happens all the more, doesn’t it? Well, what better time to get down and fix it for good yourself? Never again will you have this much time and nearly so much motivation to begin your own home compost and, as they say, make compost while the waste accumulates!Turns out, sticking to a simple routine and staying true to a small list of dos and don’ts will see you through the project. Ashwin Kumar — personal trainer by day and compost guru pretty much every waking hour — is only happy to break it down for you. 

  • Infected/diseased leaves from the garden
  • Bones and meat 
  • Dairy products
  • Coconut shells
  • Weeds
  • Pet waste (dog and cat poop)
  • Food with masala (rinse it with water before you add it)
  • Oil and fat
  • Too much citrus/acidic materials (if you need to add citrus,layer it sparingly)

Brown waste

  • Corn cobs and stalks
  • Feathers, newspapers but not glossy magazines*
  • Toilet and kitchen roll tubes
  • Tissues, paper towelling and napkins, providing they are not contaminated with meat, fats, oils 
  • or disease
  • Natural fibre string, Shredded plain paper
  • Young wood garden prunings
  • Dry leaves, small twigs and most hedge cuttings, Hay and straw
  • Sawdust
  • Dryer lint
  • Corrugated cardboard (without any waxy/slick paper coatings)*
  • Cardboard boxes*

Green waste

  • Vegetable peelings
  • Salad waste
  • Fruit waste
  • Used tea bags/leaves
  • Used coffee grounds and filter paper
  • Dead flowers and house plants (when dry, it becomes brown waste)

The Big Box
The kambha — a stack of three terracotta pots — is the ideal candidate. It allows for adequate aeration of the waste collecting inside. If not, you can use just about any large bucket or can (or paint box or large drum). Pick one for use and have another on standby. Once you choose the container, drill holes into the bottom and sides to allow air circulation. Keep the container in a place where it’ll not be affected by sunlight or rain; place a plate under it to collect the liquid that’s produced during the decaying process. 

Working with waste
The next step is to add the waste. For the purposes of composting, waste is classified as green (nitrogen-rich) and brown (carbon-rich). Your kitchen waste would make it to the green pile, while dry waste would be grouped under brown. The idea is to have a good mix of the two in the bin; Ashwin suggests a 60%:40% green-brown ratio. You can start by layering the bottom of the container with brown waste, adding in green waste for a couple of days, and then following it up with another layer of brown, and repeat.

Moisture control
For the decomposition to go on as intended, the contents of the bin should remain the right level of moist — too much moisture would turn it into a sludge and give rise to bad odour; too little and the waste would go dry, stopping the action of the microbes. The green-brown waste ratio should automatically keep the moisture under control. If you notice the waste go dry, sprinkle some water and turn the contents. If you see it turn slushy, add more brown waste and mix it up.

Turn it up
Besides moisture, the key component of your compost bin is air. If the compost pile is left undisturbed, inner layers do not get the air they need and begin to smell bad due to the anaerobic decomposition. Every three-four days, use a rake to turn the pile from top to bottom. This would also allow you to gauge the moisture level in the mixture.

Starter matters
Decomposition will begin automatically. Yet, if you want to speed things up, you can kickstart the process with a starter. Add just a handful of soil from the garden to the pile; this will supply the microbes needed for the process. Some let buttermilk go sour for three-four days and add a fistful of it to the bin.

Patience makes manure
Depending on the size of your container, you should be able to stack up the waste for at least 25 days. Once the bin is full, close it and set it aside (away from sunlight or rain). Check on it for moisture and aeration from time to time. Meanwhile, begin collecting waste in the second container. By the time you fill that, the first bin would be ready to harvest. When it’s time, put the contents of the mature bin through a sieve (or use a basket with holes or a mesh fitted into a frame or drill holes into a suitable plate or bowl). You’d then have loose, black and crumbly dirt rich in nutrients. Use it in your garden or give it away to the nearest nursery. Before you can do any of that, make sure you take your time to feel its richness. For Ashwin assures that all it takes is the first batch of manure for any compost newbie to get invested for life. 

Pointers for the process

  • Break down the waste to small pieces to speed up its decomposition.
  • Expect maggots (larvae of black soldier flies) and fruit flies to crop up in the bin; it’s only natural. Maggots are harmless and only help to fasten the decomposition process.
  • Keep the bin closed.
  • Use gloves to handle the compost bins; once the waste has matured and is turning into nutrient-rich dirt, you can use your hands (if you prefer). 
  • The waste that is left behind in the sieve after the harvest — the ones that take time to decompose or were added in the later days — can be the waste you use to restart the bin.
Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp