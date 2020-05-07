STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 5-lakh reward for information related to theft at aircraft carrier

According to sources, the agency tried to locate the people behind it using fingerprints retrieved from the area where the theft occurred. However, no concrete evidence is yet to be obtained.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As breakthrough eludes the case related to the theft of sensitive computer hardware from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction in Kochi, the NIA has announced a reward of Rs five lakh for any vital information related to the incident. According to sources, the national agency with the assistance of forensic experts scanned fingerprints of over 5,000 persons but no evidence could be retrieved about the theft that was reported in September 2019. The name and other details of the informer will be kept a secret. The information can be passed by contacting the NIA office in Kochi or the investigation officer of the case.

According to sources, the agency tried to locate the people behind it using fingerprints retrieved from the area where the theft occurred. However, no concrete evidence is yet to be obtained. It also quizzed over 100 suspects by now. 

The IAC is under third phase construction at Cochin Shipyard. The theft had come to notice on September 13, when Vikrant’s integrated platform management system (IPMS) was operated. It was faulty and the processor, RAM and hard disk installed in the computer system were found to be stolen. Six RAMs of three computers were also missing. So were three processors of as many computers and three hard disks. The stolen devises are worth `2.10 lakh.

The IAC had completed pre-contractors sea trial and dry dock work in December 2019. With basin trials pending, the IAC is expected to be commissioned by 2022. The construction works suffered a temporary halt during the lockdown and it resumed this week.

