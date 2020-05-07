Veggie farming in compounds of PSU firms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has decided to make use of unused lands in the compounds of five public sector companies in Ernakulam district for vegetable farming. Around 16.5 acres of land have been identified for the purpose. Farming activity on the land owned by Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd (KEL) at Mamala here was inaugurated by KEL MD Shaji M Varghese on Wednesday.

Apart from KEL, farming will start at TELK, Angamaly, Travancore Cochin Chemicals at Eloor, Traco Cable at Irumbanam and Forest Industries of Travancore in Aluva. The farming will be carried out with the support of the agriculture department, Haritha Kerala Mission and civic bodies. Fruit tree saplings will also be planted as part of the initiative.