Bring back the bow ties

By Express News Service

KOCHI: American footballer Dhani Jones believed that bow ties open doors for people. People have called them an art of defiance, the sign of an icon and what not. For Kottayam-bred, Malappuram-based designer Thomas Tom, it was love at sight when he saw his cousin wear a bow tie to a family wedding. After a year in architecture college, Thomas chose to practise as an interior designer and is now employed in Kozhikode. “My father is into art and craft, and I always wanted to do something innovative. The concept came to me about a year back. I have seen bangles and chains being made of wood, so I tried to bring in a unisex accessory that also has style value. The designing took me almost two months,” he says.

Thomas’ Trasa Designs based in Kozhikode designs wooden bow ties for adults and children. He uses scrap wood from local mills and carpenters and recycles it to make the ties. “I create the designs on a computer. These are then engraved on the wood using laser technology,” adds the 26-year-old. His store features customised designs for weddings and functions with the option to order in bulk. For kids, their favourite superheroes and cartoon figures are added to the design- everything from Mickey Mouse, Batman, Superman and the Avengers.

Bow ties may not be all that popular. So how is Thomas’ clientele responding? “Well, people were not very sure in the beginning. At the Kozhikode flea market I had to explain to the customers what the product is. But gradually people showed interest in buying them,” he says. For the Kerala market, he had to pay attention to detail.

“People don’t want them touching their beard, it shouldn’t be uncomfortable and should be weightless,” he says. While blazers and suits are the go to bow tie code, Trasa’s could be worn with sarees, blouses, formals and dresses. “I include a patch in the middle made of cloth. You can customise the shade to match your look,” he says. The straps are made with elastic and velcro, but he plans to make them adjustable soon.

Thomas’s best feedback so far was from a birthday party in Thrissur where a father and son wore matching bow ties. A customised bow tie would be a great gift too. They are priced at `800 for kids, and start from `1,000 for adults. You can order them online from Trasa’s store on Instagram @trasa_designs.