STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Double trouble for Covid-19 positive expectant moms?

Doctors explain the way out when a pregnant woman were to test positive prior to delivery

Published: 08th May 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

expats

Pregnant women, people needing immediate treatment, those returning to attend ceremonies connected to death of a close relative, aged people needing continuous assistance and children under 10 years will be permitted to go to their houses, where they will be under strict home quarantine (self isolation) for 14 days, officials said. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While it felt great to read about how India’s youngest coronavirus patient, a 23-day-old infant was discharged from Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad a week ago, it also gets us thinking about the extra risk that expectant moms would face during this period. With all the hype about Mother’s Day around, we find out if pregnant women are in double trouble in the pandemic times? “The Covid test is same for everyone. We take oropharyngeal swab.

The effect of Covid on pregnancy is not different than regular patients. If diagnosed positive, they can be admitted in Covid hospital and treated. Pregnancy can be continued,” says Dr Manjula Anagani, Chief gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon at Medicover Hospitals, Hyderabad.“Women at several institutes are being asked to take the Covid-19 test approximately 15 day prior to their delivery. Some private hospitals are also accepting a recent report as testimony right before admission. This criteria varies as per the discretion of private hospitals or every state’s directive. The test is to be taken by pregnant women ready to give birth, even if they are asymptomatic,” says Dr. Vanshika Gupta Adukia, pregnancy, childbirth and lactation specialist. 

What happens if one were to test positive for Covid-19 prior to delivery? She would still be in a position to do so at a healthcare facility. There is a possibility that the chosen medical institute she initially planned to give birth at, may not be her option if they do not have infrastructure and facilities to combat the Covid- 19 disease. In this situation, she would be directed to the nearest hospital that is equipped to handle a delivery of a Covid-19 positive patient.

The delivery would require all doctors to follow the treatment protocols and carry out procedures with PPE on. An infection specialist team would be on stand by, staff numbers would be kept down to a minimum and it would be ensured that there is no contact between mother and child.

Dr. Kavitha Naragoni, senior gynaecologist and obstetrician surgeon, says, “Several changes occur to a woman’s body during pregnancy, which include reduced lung function, increased cardiac output, increased oxygen consumption, and changes to the immune system. Due to these changes, pregnant women have had an increased risk of severe complications from the infection with viruses from the same family as Covid-19, and other viral respiratory infections. So it is important for pregnant women to protect themselves from illnesses.”Her tip: Reduce, postpone and or increase the interval between antenatal visits to prevent the risk of infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Pregnant women
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp