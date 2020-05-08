For this little girl, rural police chief is her hero

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ongoing pandemic has brought many heroes to the fore. It has also changed the way people see those in uniform. The same goes for small children too. For Malavika J, Rural Police Chief K Karthik is her Covid-19 hero.She drew and sent a picture of the rural police chief as part of a campaign launched by the Department of Posts titled ‘My Corona Warrior’.

“The drawing shows a police officer with a caption ‘A great salute to my corona warrior’ and is a tribute to the work the police department has been doing,” said a postal official.The campaign invited drawings from children below 12 years of age lauding the efforts of those who are involved in the fight against Covid-19.

According to Malavika, her mother works with the postal department, always made it a point to talk about the efforts being taken by many people to contain the pandemic. “I drew my inspiration from the stories my mother told me and was sure about choosing Karthik sir as my corona warrior,” said the little girl who studies in Rajagiri School.

