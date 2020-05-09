All arrangements made at Cochin Port to receive expats from Maldives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the first Navy ship about to bring 698 expatriates from Maldives on Sunday, arrangements have been put in place at Cochin Port to facilitate their arrival. The disembarkation exercise, including the movement of passengers from the vessel to the terminal area, will be carried out under the administrative control of the officer representing district administration, and the medical protocols as per the directions of the officer representing the district medical authority will be followed. The onward transport of passengers to institutional quarantine centres will be coordinated by regional transport officer.

Before arrival in Kochi, onboard the vessel, the Navy will get the self e-declaration data filled by all passengers and identify those symptomatic of Covid-19. The symptomatic passengers will be disembarked first. Ambulance for the transport of symptomatic passengers to quarantine centres will be arranged by the district medical officer and district administration.