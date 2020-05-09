STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

INS Jalashwa sets sail from Maldives

A sizeable number of the evacuees comprises Keralites. 

Published: 09th May 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indians evacuated from Maldives undergoing medical screening at Port of Male before boarding INS Jalashwa on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Jalashwa, the amphibious transport dock of Indian Navy, set sail for Kochi from the Maldives on Friday night with 698 Indian nationals who were stranded in the island nation due to the restrictions on international travel imposed in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to the Navy, the evacuees include 19 pregnant women and 14 children. The ship is expected to dock at Kochi port on Sunday. A sizeable number of the evacuees comprises Keralites. 

“I came to the Maldives two months ago and got stranded at a resort due to the lockdown. We were tensed as there were no flights to return home. We thank the India government for deploying the ship for evacuation. We started from the resort at 8.30 am and completed medical tests before boarding the ship,” said Rejeena, a native of Pathanamthitta. The baggage we're disinfected and passengers were subjected to medical screening at the Port of Male before embarking the ship while following social distancing norms. Meanwhile, Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena reviewed the operational preparedness and infrastructural arrangements with senior officials in order to ensure hassle-free evacuation of the passengers on arrival.

The movement of passengers from the vessel to the terminal area, will be carried out under the administrative control of the officer representing the district administration. Before arriving at Kochi, the Navy will obtain self-declaration data from the passengers and check whether any passenger has symptoms. The symptomatic passengers will be allowed to disembark first, followed by other passengers in batches of 50. Ambulance for the transport of symptomatic passengers to quarantine centres will be arranged by the district administration.

A separate zone has been earmarked for the symptomatic patients.
The passengers will undergo verifications for clearances inside the Samudrika Cruise Terminal. Passengers will be asked to install Arogyasetu app in their mobile phones. This will be followed by immigration and customs check, baggage scanning, etc. The passengers will be transported to different districts in KSRTC buses. Visitors and relatives will not be permitted to enter the terminal area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp