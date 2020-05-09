INS Jalashwa sets sail from Maldives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Jalashwa, the amphibious transport dock of Indian Navy, set sail for Kochi from the Maldives on Friday night with 698 Indian nationals who were stranded in the island nation due to the restrictions on international travel imposed in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to the Navy, the evacuees include 19 pregnant women and 14 children. The ship is expected to dock at Kochi port on Sunday. A sizeable number of the evacuees comprises Keralites.

“I came to the Maldives two months ago and got stranded at a resort due to the lockdown. We were tensed as there were no flights to return home. We thank the India government for deploying the ship for evacuation. We started from the resort at 8.30 am and completed medical tests before boarding the ship,” said Rejeena, a native of Pathanamthitta. The baggage we're disinfected and passengers were subjected to medical screening at the Port of Male before embarking the ship while following social distancing norms. Meanwhile, Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena reviewed the operational preparedness and infrastructural arrangements with senior officials in order to ensure hassle-free evacuation of the passengers on arrival.

The movement of passengers from the vessel to the terminal area, will be carried out under the administrative control of the officer representing the district administration. Before arriving at Kochi, the Navy will obtain self-declaration data from the passengers and check whether any passenger has symptoms. The symptomatic passengers will be allowed to disembark first, followed by other passengers in batches of 50. Ambulance for the transport of symptomatic passengers to quarantine centres will be arranged by the district administration.

A separate zone has been earmarked for the symptomatic patients.

The passengers will undergo verifications for clearances inside the Samudrika Cruise Terminal. Passengers will be asked to install Arogyasetu app in their mobile phones. This will be followed by immigration and customs check, baggage scanning, etc. The passengers will be transported to different districts in KSRTC buses. Visitors and relatives will not be permitted to enter the terminal area.