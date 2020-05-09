Laden with memories

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Maharajasinte Cherukilikal,’ a music video made by a group of budding artists, is a fresh treatment of campus nostalgia. Shot with a limited budget inside the Maharaja’s College campus, the endeavor took a detour of two years to finally see daylight. “We wanted to make it a simple video which brings back vivid memories of youth festivals and campus life.

It was shot during an MG University arts festival held at Maharaja’s College. After several snags, we finally completed the editing during the lockdown and could publish the video,” says Jith, director of the music video. Bringing in the aroma of nostalgia, the song composed by Poomaram movie-fame Sayoojya Das was streamed on April 28 and has already garnered widespread appreciation so far.

The director, who was part of director Abrid Shine’s crew, has chosen the cast including Ashkar Ali and Anjana Mohan, through a screening process and selected the rest of the cast from among Maharaja’s students. “We tried our best to portray the natural activities of campus life. Be it a love story, occasional songs or the way students behave on the campus, they were shot as candid moments. The viewers told me that the video has instantly set the mood for the song,” said the 22-year-old director.

While the cinematography has been handled K A Sreerag, the editing has been managed by the director himself. “As it is my first-ever venture, the positive responses are very encouraging. They inspire me to produce more in future,” said the director who recently acted in the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan’.