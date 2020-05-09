Of a world hindered by a menacing pandemic

By Express News Service

Uyir Poya Lokam, a poem penned by K Subhash, DySP of District Crime Records Bureau-Kottayam, has now been released as a music album. The song is an ode to the world that is going through the Covid-19 pandemic and the lyrics explain how it has caused a crisis of unprecedented scale in recent times.



“The disease has affected people irrespective of their social status. Power and position might make man forget his humanity. The pandemic has brought us back to our roots - the realisation that nature is always above man. The pandemic has given us time to rethink our priorities, while fighting against it in solidarity,” says Subhash.

The video has also been released on the Facebook page of the State Police Media Centre. The song was composed and rendered by playback singer Girish Narayanan. He had collaborated with Subhash a couple of years ago, for a music video named ‘Amma’.

Despite handling a taxing career, Subhash says that he finds time to follow the passion for the written word. ”I write during the night and devote an hour every day to reading. Most of my poems are based on socially-relevant themes, inspired from the happenings around me,” he adds.

Two other poems, Covid-19 and Soap Aan Thaaram, have also been uploaded on his Facebook page. The police officer has also penned lyrics for nine Malayalam movie songs. He dabbles in genres including light music, devotional music and also writes for theatre.

‘Parayuvin Swami’ the theme song for ‘Punyam Poonkavanam’ project initiated by various state departments to keep Sabarimala clean was also written by Subhash. He has also brought out a book of his collected works named ‘Aamukham Illathavar’. “Works of Vayalar Rama Varma are an inspiration. My family members too are artistically inclined,” he adds.