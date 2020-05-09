Sound of hope

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Many artists and individuals are spending their time creating art and music to inspire themselves and those around them during this global pandemic. Following their lead, Rajya Sabha MP and Kerala Pravasi Federation state president Binoy Viswam is also engaged in penning songs about Covid and the spirit of survival. The MP’s new song was released on YouTube on Thursday. The song is an ode to the many Malayali NRIs who are returning to Kerala.

Titled ‘Nee varoo sodara’, it begins with verses welcoming expats to their homeland. It reminds us that this land belongs to them too. With poetic imageries portraying the picturesque landscapes of Kerala, the song is sure to induce nostalgia and happiness in every Malayali.“Being an MP, I get several calls from expats around the world, especially after the outbreak strengthened and the lockdown was imposed in their respective countries. Most of them are trapped and are concerned about their return. Even people residing in Kerala call me to share the concern of their families. I was worried too and spent many days working for their safe return. This song goes out from me to them,” Binoy says.

However, he is relieved that the expats are finally getting to come home. “I shared the concerns of many expats with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Norka CEO for quick measures. Those who wish to come back will be brought back safely. Homecoming is everyone’s right. Those who wish to stay back can do so,” he adds.

Recently, the MP had released a song on Covid survival that gained a lot of attention on social media. Around 20 people collaborated on the track named ‘Vereyalla naam palarumalla naam’, and sent it to Binoy, who wrote it while on self-quarantine, as he travelled from New Delhi in March. “One of my friends asked me to write a song on the ongoing situation. Since I was involved with other appointments, I wrote four lines and sent it to him. He then composed, sang, and sent it back. I loved it and completed 22 lines in an hour. Unfortunately, he couldn’t compose the rest due to a family emergency. So I posted my poem in the Pravasi Federation’s WhatsApp group. Many liked it and I started receiving several composed versions of the poem,” he says.

He asserts that once the lyrics are completed, it belongs to the people. “I don’t claim any rights for my songs. It’s for the people. They own it and compose it.” The song for the expats is also getting great response from the audience. “I received five versions of the song. A college music teacher gave it a classical rendition. Pravasi Federation’s Kannur wing member Vijayan also sent me a beautiful version,” he says. The MP has been a lyricist since his college days, but he doesn’t wish to call himself a proficient poet. “My wife and children are better writers. I’m not a regular poet or singer. I write when the circumstances demand or inspires me to.”