Vegetable cultivation kit by BKRG

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to promote home vegetable garden, the Better Kochi Response Group has come up with a widespread campaign encouraging people to grow their vegetables for Onam. To ease the residents into the process, the group has come up with a vegetable cultivation kit, which contains all materials and other aid for cultivation. The project was inaugurated by District Collector S Suhas on Friday. Members Sivdas Menon, Balachandran, Kishore and S Gopakumar were present.