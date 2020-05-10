STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

In a week, 677 ‘unmasked’ violators booked in Kochi

On an average, 80 people are booked for the offence daily | 123 cases were registered on May 1 | Cops launch drive to nab offenders

Published: 10th May 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With just a handful of positive cases reported this week, Kerala has been largely successful in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, the government has, time and again, urged people to follow simple safety steps, one of which is wearing the mask when going out.But some people seem hell-bent on not listening.

Till Thursday, a week since the Kerala police on April 30 made wearing masks mandatory for people stepping out of their homes and workplaces, 677 people were booked within the city limits alone for failing to wear masks. The highest number of cases on a single day – 123 – was registered on May 1, a day after the police’s announcement. On an average, 80 people are booked for the offence daily. Now, the city police have launched a special drive to nab such offenders and make them aware of the importance of wearing masks.

“Around 95 per cent of people are now aware of the safety measures and the importance of masks. A few are still not bothered about it. Mostly, wayside vendors were found reluctant to wear the mask. Some were hesitant as masks were not part of their life till now. Strict enforcement activities and awareness campaigns to regularise the use of masks are on,” said Ernakulam ACP K Laljy said.

The police on Friday launched a special drive to spread awareness among people on the importance of masks. The drive was conducted in the city’s busy areas like Marine Drive where several vendors set up shops daily. Masks were given to people who complained about not having enough money to buy one.

Punishment
People failing to wear masks are charged with a petty case under IPC Section 290, which attracts a fine of I200 for the first offence and I5,000 for repeat offence. Besides, surgical or N95 masks, people can use cloth, towel and handkerchiefs to cover their nose and mouth.

Other violations on the decline
The number of cases registered in connection with the violation of other lockdown norms has witnessed a decline. On Thursday, only 16 such cases were registered and 37 people were arrested. On Wednesday, there were 26 cases and 45 arrests. In comparison, nearly 100 cases were registered in the city daily on an average in the first two phases of the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp