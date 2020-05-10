SI among four cops suspended for hiding 40 seized liquor bottles

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The district police chief on Saturday suspended four police officers, including a sub-inspector (SI) and a probation SI, for hiding bottles of foreign liquor raided from the residence of an NRI.

The officials have been identified as Alappuzha South station SI K G Ratheesh, probation SI N J Sunekh, CPOs Dinu Lal and Abheesh Ibrahim.It was on May 1 that the police team confiscated around 40 bottles of liquor packed in four cartons from an NRI’s house.

The raid was conducted by the ‘Dark Devil Squad’, constituted specifically to reduce incidents related to the use of narcotics in the station limit, based on a tip-off that a large amount of liquor was stored in the house. However, though the team took the cartons from the house, they did not register any case or make a record of the confiscation in the case dairy. According to the family members, the team had also demanded a bribe to not register the case.

After the workers of the house brought the matter to light, the district police chief entrusted the special branch to investigate the issue, only to find that the allegations were right. The personnel were subsequently suspended based on the special branch report.