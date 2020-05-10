STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state prez among 5 booked for opening shop at SM Street

The police have booked Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) state president T Nazirudeen and four others for opening his shop at SM Street, violating lockdown rules. 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have booked Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) state president T Nazirudeen and four others for opening his shop at SM Street, violating lockdown rules. 
Though the government has allowed opening single-storey shops, the Kozhikode district administration prohibited any kind of trade activities at SM Street as part of Covid prevention measures. Nazirudeen said that he, along with KVVES district secretary K Sethumadhavan and KVVES member A V M Kabir, attempted to open the shop to mark their protest, but was stopped by the Kozhikode Town police at 9.45am on Saturday.

“When the government announced lockdown, we came forward immediately offering support by closing our shops. Thousands of shops in SM Street have been closed for the past 50 days. But when big malls in the state are permitted to function, why only the small and medium traders are not allowed to do so?” asked Nazirudeen. The police have filed a case under Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, Sections 143 and149 of the IPC against five persons, including  Nazirudeen, Sethumadhavan, A V M Kabeer, Rafi and Sreekumar.

Nazirudeen said the organisation had informed the district administration about opening the shop. 
“We have requested the district collector to allow a minimum of 50 traders each day at SM Street. The selection of these traders will be done through drawing lots. We will keep on rotating the names to ensure a chance to everyone,” said Nazirudeen.

