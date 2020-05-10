STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Young mechanic extends helping hand to policemen during lockdown

When automobile service centres and workshops remained shut during the lockdown, a young mechanic in Aluva was busy repairing police vehicles at various police stations in the district.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Abu repairing the vehicles of police officers

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: When automobile service centres and workshops remained shut during the lockdown, a young mechanic in Aluva was busy repairing police vehicles at various police stations in the district. He used to visit the stations on a two-wheeler and check the vehicles including two-wheelers and jeeps.

After identifying the snag, he would rectify the complaint with a trademark smile. He repaired a slew of vehicles with major and minor complaints during the past one month. When the officers offered money for the service he refused to accept it.  In some cases, the cops compelled him to take the remuneration. 

The story of Abu from Desom near Aluva is different as he has decided to donate the remuneration he got — his sole earnings during the trying period — for repairing the police vehicles during the lockdown to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).  The 24-year-old, on whose earnings his mother and himself survive, is quite aware that even his tiny contribution means a lot to society. Hence he is not ready to disclose the amount he is going to hand over to CMDRF. According to him, he offered voluntary service to police personnel, who are on duty 24x7, during the lockdown. 

“I offered the service for free, however, the officers gave me money after compelling me to accept. It’s not right to disclose the amount as I had provided free service. The police officers are labouring on the streets round-the-clock for our safety.  Hence, I decided to contribute in the best way I know. The amount I got as remuneration will be handed over to CMDRF,” said Abu, who works in a service centre at Kalamassery. 

Officers said they hardly had the time to bother about timely repairs or getting the vehicles serviced since they were up to their neck in work.  During this time,  Abu’s services proved a blessing for them. He had carried out the maintenance of the vehicles of Aluva East Police, Aluva Traffic police, DySP Office, Aluva and Control Room, Ernakulam Rural and District Crime Branch office, Ernakulam Rural. 

“I got to know Abu while working at Aluva Traffic police station. He had approached me, offering to provide breakdown service during the lockdown. Later, several other officers utilised his services when their vehicles needed repairs, said Abdul Rahman, SI, Aluva East police station.

“Though he is from an economically backward family, he is willing to hand over the only income he received during the tough time. I salute his spirit,” added Abdul Rahman. Abu started his career as a mechanic after finishing SSLC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp