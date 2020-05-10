Young mechanic extends helping hand to policemen during lockdown

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When automobile service centres and workshops remained shut during the lockdown, a young mechanic in Aluva was busy repairing police vehicles at various police stations in the district. He used to visit the stations on a two-wheeler and check the vehicles including two-wheelers and jeeps.

After identifying the snag, he would rectify the complaint with a trademark smile. He repaired a slew of vehicles with major and minor complaints during the past one month. When the officers offered money for the service he refused to accept it. In some cases, the cops compelled him to take the remuneration.

The story of Abu from Desom near Aluva is different as he has decided to donate the remuneration he got — his sole earnings during the trying period — for repairing the police vehicles during the lockdown to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The 24-year-old, on whose earnings his mother and himself survive, is quite aware that even his tiny contribution means a lot to society. Hence he is not ready to disclose the amount he is going to hand over to CMDRF. According to him, he offered voluntary service to police personnel, who are on duty 24x7, during the lockdown.

“I offered the service for free, however, the officers gave me money after compelling me to accept. It’s not right to disclose the amount as I had provided free service. The police officers are labouring on the streets round-the-clock for our safety. Hence, I decided to contribute in the best way I know. The amount I got as remuneration will be handed over to CMDRF,” said Abu, who works in a service centre at Kalamassery.



Officers said they hardly had the time to bother about timely repairs or getting the vehicles serviced since they were up to their neck in work. During this time, Abu’s services proved a blessing for them. He had carried out the maintenance of the vehicles of Aluva East Police, Aluva Traffic police, DySP Office, Aluva and Control Room, Ernakulam Rural and District Crime Branch office, Ernakulam Rural.

“I got to know Abu while working at Aluva Traffic police station. He had approached me, offering to provide breakdown service during the lockdown. Later, several other officers utilised his services when their vehicles needed repairs, said Abdul Rahman, SI, Aluva East police station.

“Though he is from an economically backward family, he is willing to hand over the only income he received during the tough time. I salute his spirit,” added Abdul Rahman. Abu started his career as a mechanic after finishing SSLC.