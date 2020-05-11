STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traders seek quick government nod for chartered flight to Kerala

PMOWA has already submitted a request before the ministry and the DGCA with a recommendation letter from the chief minister and is now awaiting their nod.

Published: 11th May 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown

Indian nationals, all from Kerala are being brought back from Abu Dhabi under Vande Bharat Mission during coronavirus lockdown.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The traders fraternity of Penta Menaka complex has an emotional connect with expatriates as the complex has many shops run by Gulf returnees. This emotional connect has prompted the Penta Menaka Owners’ Welfare Association (PMOWA) to raise Rs 25 lakh for a chartered flight from Dubai to Kerala for bringing back expatriates who are stuck in the UAE and cannot afford tickets to India.

Since the PMOWA initiative is specifically meant for repatriating non-resident Keralites only, the association functionaries have sought the intervention of the state’s MPs and MLAs to speed up the process of getting approval from the authorities concerned – the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

PMOWA has already submitted a request before the ministry and the DGCA with a recommendation letter from the chief minister and is now awaiting their nod. “We are trying to bring back people who cannot afford tickets and are not included in the list of 89,000 persons registered with the Indian Consulate. Expatriates suffering from diseases, those who lost jobs and cannot afford tickets, pregnant women and children are our focus. The Indian Consulate in the UAE will decide on who gets priority,” said Yasir Arafath, PMOWA secretary.  

On Friday (May 8), PMOWA received a communication from Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor saying they have no objection to readying charter flights, provided the ministry and DGCA approves it. “You may please apply for permission from both after confirming with the state government that they would be in a position to receive such people on charter planes,” read the email sent by Kapoor. The authorities concerned have already made arrangements for next week’s repatriation under the Vande Bharat Mission. 

“We expect to get priority as we are bringing back economically-weakest sections of expatriates. If DGCA gives the approval, the embassy will prepare a list of passengers and give a letter to Air India which will then quote the estimated cost of the chartered flight. If things are speeded up, the formalities will be completed in a week,” said Arafath. The decades-old Penta Menaka shopping complex, famous for mobile phone servicing shops, was inaugurated in 1996.

Three years later, PMOWA was formed. The association has over 160 members and pays `25 lakh as income tax annually. 

“Our initiative is receiving an overwhelming response and nearby merchants have offered to fund a second plane once the first one lands. We intend to encourage others to help in bringing back Kerala’s expatriates who have always helped the state during trying times,” said Yasir.

